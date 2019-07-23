Glenn County released the 2017 crop report “plus” on July 16.
The report differs from a traditional crop and livestock report by illustrating a total agricultural economic contribution for the local economy.
“This study goes beyond our annual crop and livestock report,” said Marcie Skelton, Glenn County agricultural commissioner. “It captures not just the direct effects of farm production, but also the ripple effects of agricultural businesses. It is always important to better understand how and where agriculture contributes to our economy and to local employment.”
Glenn County agriculture pumped $1.352 billion into the local economy in 2017 and supported more than 5,200 jobs, Skelton announced as she read the first-ever comprehensive economic analysis of one of the county’s dominant industries.
According to the report, it value exceeds the $834.6 million value that was reported in the 2017 annual crop and livestock report that was released in 2018.
The study was conducted for the Office of the Agricultural Commissioner by Dr. Jeff Langholz and Dr. Fernando DePaolis of Agricultural Impact Associates, a consulting firm specializing in agricultural economics.
According to a press release, Glenn County agriculture pumped over $3.7 million into the county economy per day or just over $154,300 per day.
Some key findings included:
- Of the $1.352 billion in total economic contribution, $1.014 billion came from direct economic output via production and processing, representing 44.5 percent of the county’s total direct economic output.
- An additional $337.7 million came from multiplier effects – for example, from expenditures by agricultural companies and their employees.
- Of the 5,245 total jobs agriculture supported, 4,182 were direct employees in production and processing. This represents 30.2 percent of all jobs in the county or about one out of every three jobs. More than 1,000 additional jobs were made possible through expenditures by agriculture companies and their employees.
- With an economic diversification index of .55, agriculture also provided a stabilizing force to the county economy.
“This report shows the importance of Glenn County agriculture as both an employer and a powerful economic engine,” said Larry Domenighini, a director for Glenn County Farm Bureau and past president. “Every dollar earned creates ripples that support a healthy local economy.”
The report, “Economic Contributions of Glenn County Agriculture,” was released July 16 at a briefing in the Agriculture Conference Room at the Glenn County Department of Agriculture in Willows.