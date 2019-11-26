Crop values decreased about 13.1 percent in 2018 compared to the year prior in Glenn County, according to the most recent Crop and Livestock Report.
The Glenn County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released the 2018 Crop and Livestock Report, which reported a 13.1 percent decrease from the 2017 gross agricultural production value.
The 2018 gross production of agricultural commodities was valued at $729,125,000 compared to 2017’s $839,509,000.
“A lot of that was due to the value of walnuts,” said Marcie Skelton, Glenn County agricultural commissioner.
Walnuts were ranked the number three crop in the county – down from being ranked second in 2017. The value of walnuts was reported as $78,187,000 – a 57.7 percent decrease due to a decrease in yield per acre and a significant decrease in price per acre.
Skelton said the 2018 reduction in walnut values was contributed to many factors – some components include the increase of walnuts grown in Chile and imported by China as well as speculation surrounding the changing tariffs.
Almonds were once again the leading commodity in Glenn County with a value of $225,086,000, up 3.7 repent from 2017 due to an increase in producing acreage, according to the report.
Rice moved up from number three to the number two crop with a value of $127,914,000 with a slight increase of 2 percent.
Prunes were another crop that saw a decrease – their yield dropped 39 percent from 2017.
“Prunes cycle a little bit,” Skelton said. “They seem to fluctuate from year to year and that attributes to their value.”
However, pollination and queen bee production continues to increase, according to the crop report.
“That’s a really hard number to capture for us and we’ve been getting better information,” Skelton said.
Skelton said a number of Glenn County products are exported to other countries – according to the crop report, the Glenn County Department of Agriculture issued 3,504 USDA Phytosanitary Certificates for products exported to 75 counties.
Some products that were exported included shelled and in-shell nuts (almonds and walnuts), animal feed and various seeds for propagation.
“Most all of the sunflower fields you see are for seed crop,” Skelton said. “(Seed crops) have a long growing season, so we can grow seed cops that other climates can’t.”
She said in 2018, that there was a little bit more than 9,000 acres in seed crops planted – and a lot of those seeds are certified.
Seeds can transport disease from parent material so the agriculture department is involved in inspecting fields for diseases to make sure they’re not transported to another country.
“So later on, when the seed is destined for Israel or Russia or where ever it’s going, we can certify it’s free of different viruses of concern for that country,” Skelton said. “... That keeps us busy during the growing season.”
In July, the Glenn County Department of Agriculture released the first-ever comprehensive economic analysis of the county’s agriculture for 2017 – also known as the Crop Report Plus – which goes beyond the annual crop and livestock report.
Skelton said she would like to do this again in the – she hopes to every five years.