Glenn County continues to be in the most restrictive tier in California’s reopening framework.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the state updated their tier system on Tuesday afternoon and Glenn County continued to be assigned the purple tier – which means the county’s COVID-19 risk level is widespread, according to www.covid19.ca.gov.
Medina said they’ve seen an uptick in cases recently – many of which have been related to social gatherings.
She said people should avoid social gatherings and people should stay home if they’re sick.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County reported 41 active COVID-19 cases – two of which are hospitalized and 39 are self-isolating.
Since March, 497 local residents have contracted COVID-19 and 453 have recovered – three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Glenn County.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.