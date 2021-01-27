California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that counties across the state would no longer be under the regional stay-at-home orders, reverting them back to the state’s colored-tier system.
However, the Northern California Region – which included Glenn County – didn’t trigger the order and remained in the tiered system.
Glenn County remains in the most-restrictive purple tier. In order to move to the next less-restrictive tier, the new daily case rate must be less the seven per 100,000 people and the positivity rate needs to be less than eight percent.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had a case rate of 62.3 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 21 percent, according to the California Department of Public Health.
According to Glenn County Public Health, as of Tuesday morning, the county had a total of 204 active cases – 12 of which are hospitalized and 192 in self-isolation.
Since March, there have been a total of 2,402 positive COVID-19 tests (1,984 PCR cases and 418 rapid antigen cases) in Glenn County and 22 local deaths linked to the virus.
To view the Glenn County dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.