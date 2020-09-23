Glenn County has 25 active COVID-19 cases – three of which are hospitalized and 22 are self-isolating, as of Tuesday.
According to Glenn County Public Health, since March, 568 local residents have contracted COVID-19 and 540 have recovered – three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Glenn County.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the county remains in the purple tier – which is the most restrictive in the state’s reopening framework.
In order to move into the next less restrictive tier, the county must meet both the case count metric of less than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and have a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.
Medina said the county met the test positivity rate requirement this week – with a rate of 6.6 percent. However, the county’s new COVID-19 case metric is 13.1 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.