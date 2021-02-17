Glenn County continues to be in the purple, most-restrictive tier in California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework.
In order to move to the red tier, the county needs to have an average of less than seven new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County was averaging 30.7 new daily cases per 100,000 people and had a positivity rate of 13.9 percent, according to the California Department of Public Health.
As of Friday, Glenn County had 89 active cases – four of which were hospitalized and 85 were self-isolating.
Since March, 2,624 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Glenn County and 23 local residents have died due to the virus.
Glenn County's Monday and Tuesday COVID-19 numbers were not available prior to publication.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.