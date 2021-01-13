Starting last week the Glenn County Health Department is reporting positive COVID-19 antigen test results, according to the department.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the PCR test detects the virus’ genetic material and the antigen test detects specific proteins from the virus.
The advantage over the PCR test is that the results come back in minutes, according to Glenn County Public Health. The disadvantage of the antigen test is they occasionally miss a case of COVID-19.
Until last week, Glenn County was not reporting positive antigen test results because the state doesn’t include these test in their case counts and the county was aligning with the state reporting metrics, according to public health. However, the county has been treating a positive antigen test the same as a positive PCR test in terms of isolation, contact tracing and recommended quarantine for close contacts.
Glenn County is reporting antigen tests separately from PCR results.
“This will provide greater situational awareness of the level of COVID in the community to keep the residents better informed of the COVID-19 situation in Glenn County,” it was stated in a Facebook post.
As of Monday, Glenn County had 331 active cases – 17 of which were hospitalized and 314 were in self-isolated.
Since March, a total of 2,077 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported – 1,726 of which are PCR cases and 351 are rapid antigen cases. A total of 18 people have died in Glenn County from COVID-19.
Tuesday’s Glenn County virus numbers were not available prior to publication.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
People can continue to be tested at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended – those who don’t have an appointment will be asked to register online while waiting but there is no guarantee that they will be able to get an appointment on the same day.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.