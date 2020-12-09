As of Tuesday, Glenn County has 143 active cases – seven of which are hospitalized and 136 are self-isolating.
Since March, a total of 1,101 Glenn County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 947 have recovered and 11 have died.
Glenn County remains in the purple – most restrictive – tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency announced that they released a new COVID-19 data dashboard – which offers information such as the total number of positive cases, total active casts, total recovered cases and more.
The dashboard can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments are highly recommended.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.