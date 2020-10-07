Glenn County has 22 active COVID-19 cases – three of which are hospitalized and 19 are self-isolating, as of Tuesday.
Since March, there have been 618 positive cases and 593 recoveries – three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county to date.
Glenn County remained in the most restrictive tier – the state updates tier assignments every Tuesday.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said a majority of the county’s COVID-19 spread continues to be in household contacts and social gatherings.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
Medina said they are seeing results as quick as two days from the site.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.