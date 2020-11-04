Glenn County reported 27 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday – two of which are hospitalized and 25 are self-isolating.
Over the weekend, the county saw an increase of 17 new cases and 15 recoveries, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Since March, there have been 707 positive cases in Glenn County, 677 people have recovered and three residents have died due to COVID-19.
As of last week, Glenn County moved to the red tier – which is the second most restrictive.
Normally, the state updates tier assignments every Tuesday, however, due to Election Day, the update was moved to Wednesday (today).
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.