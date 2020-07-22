A Glenn County resident died from complications associated with COVID-19, according to a press release.
The resident was a north county resident over the age of 70. The resident died in the hospital after an extended stay.
According to the press release, the resident had multiple underlying chronic health conditions and contracted the coronavirus from an unknown exposure.
“We are saddened to announce our first death of a resident from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County health officer. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 25 active COVID-19 cases in Glenn County – 20 are isolated at home and five are hospitalized. There have been a total of 237 people who have contracted COVID-19 since March and 211 have recovered.
It’s asked that residents take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as:
– Not gathering in groups, such as social gatherings.
– Wear a facial covering when in public spaces.
– Use good hygiene and sanitation, wash hands frequently and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.
– Stay home when sick.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.
OptumServe site in Glenn County
Glenn County now has a COVID-19 testing site through OptumServe that operates Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only and can be made by calling 888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
The site is located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.