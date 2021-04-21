Glenn County reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to Glenn County Public Health.
The county has had a total of 2,870 COVID-19 cases, 2,832 cases that have closed and 25 virus-related deaths.
As of Monday, there were 13 active cases – one of which was hospitalized and 12 were self-isolating.
To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.
Glenn County residents can continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site in Orland.
The OptumServe vaccine site offers more than 200 appointments per day Wednesday through Saturday.
The site currently offers the Moderna vaccine.
To make an appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 833-422-4255.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at area healthcare facilities and pharmacies.
The OptumServe site also offers COVID-19 testing Monday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appointments are recommended, however, walk-ins are accepted.
To make an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.
The OptumServe site is located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.