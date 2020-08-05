A third Glenn County resident died from complications associated with COVID-19, according to a press release from Glenn County Public Health.
The person was a south county resident over the age of 60 with multiple underlying chronic health conditions.
The individual died in the hospital after an extended stay, according to the press release.
A second coronavirus-related death had been reported on Tuesday and the first was reported in July.
As of Wednesday, 352 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 since March – 317 have since recovered.
There are currently 32 residents who are positive for COVID-19 – 27 are isolated at home and five are hospitalized.