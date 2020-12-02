Glenn County Public Health reported that there were two more coronavirus-related deaths over the holiday weekend – one was a local resident in their 80s and the other in their 90s.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said most counties in the state are seeing a surge in cases as well as hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 134 active COVID-19 cases – 14 of which are hospitalized and 120 are self isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 985 positive cases, 841 people have recovered and 10 Glenn County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Medina said public health is encouraging people to continue taking precautions – such as staying home when sick, wearing a mask and social distancing.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Walk-ins are no longer being accepted and it’s asked that people make an appointment.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.