Hamilton City resident Rita Gonzalez was one of the many to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Glenn County Fairgrounds on Friday.
The 92-year-old said she wanted to get the vaccine to prevent herself from getting the coronavirus and that, when the shot was administered, it didn’t hurt.
“If you don’t get it, other people are going to get (COVID-19) and it’s going to spread more if you don’t get vaccinated and I think that everybody should get it just to be safe,” Gonzalez said.
Laura Medina, with Glenn County Public Health, said 300 first doses were scheduled to be administered during Friday’s clinic – she said they host at least one first-dose clinic and approximately two second-dose clinics per week.
Norma Olivar, 40, of Orland, also received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday. (Olivar spoke through a translator.)
Olivar, who is a caregiver for a special-needs child, said she got the vaccine to protect herself and her family. She said it’s important for others to get vaccinated to protect the community and so COVID-19 doesn’t continue to propagate.
During the clinic, the Orland Volunteers in Police Service verified that those who showed up for the clinic had an appointment scheduled – Medina said that they are unable to take walk-ins.
Then, those with appointments walked into the clinic and went through screening stations to ensure they were able to get the vaccine.
Medina said they use the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and state screening forms – which include questions about if a person has COVID-19 symptoms. If someone is sick, they can’t get the vaccine that day.
Following the screening, those getting vaccinated either went to a designated waiting area or to the nursing station to get vaccinated.
After the vaccine was administered, people were monitored for 15 minutes to ensure that there were no immediate severe reactions.
Medina said they also encourage people to sign up for V-Safe – which is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide health check-ins for people after they receive the vaccine, according to the CDC. Through V-Safe, people can tell the CDC if they have side effects after getting vaccinated.
Before people left the Glenn County clinic, Medina said they set up their appointment to get the second dose – the second dose of the Moderna vaccine is administered four weeks after the first.
She said initially, Glenn County had received some Pfizer vaccines, but lately they have primarily been receiving Moderna.
Medina said in Glenn County, they have been working to vaccinate those in the Phase 1A population – which includes healthcare workers, in-home supportive services workers, emergency response staff who may respond to medical calls, and caregivers of the elderly, blind or disabled.
They have also started vaccinating some people in the Phase 1B population.
“Because of the limited vaccine, we are having to prioritize,” Medina said. “We’re doing anybody 75 and above and 65 and above with chronic health conditions. Once those are served, we will open it up for 65-plus and start getting into the other Phase 1B, Tier One (populations).”
The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered by appointment only in Glenn County.
Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can call Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
“We’re working hard to ensure as vaccine comes in, it goes out,” Medina said. “Our goal is to not have vaccine standing for more than a week … We’re receiving shipments every week. The allocation is on a weekly basis so we really don’t know what we’re getting until the week prior. The goal is that once we can get more vaccine, we can push it to our enrolled providers so they can start administering the vaccine,”
For more information on COVID-19 in Glenn County, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.