The residents of Glenn County are invited to an Ice Cream Social-Wildfire Awareness and Meet Your Partners event in Elk Creek on Friday, June 16.
Hosting the event is the Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD), Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Tehama-Glenn Firesafe Council and its partners.
The social will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Elk Creek High School Football Field, 3430 Co Rd 309.
Offering residents the opportunity meet and connect with first responders in their community is the goal of the annual event, which first started in 2019.
The evening will include kids activities, demonstrations, fire engines, CalFire’s helicopter, how to protect your home and/or ranch, and more.
“Let’s help increase wildfire awareness and encourage protection of our community and property,” said Martin Spannaus, Fuels Reduction and Fire Prevention Education Program coordinator.
For more information contact Martin Spannaus or Kellie Wilson-Burt at 530-934-4601 x5 or kellie@glenncountyrcd.org.