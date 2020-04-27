The Glenn County Resource Conservation District hired Jared Geiser as a soil health and conservation planner.
According to a press release from the district, Geiser will soon obtain his bachelor’s degree in geography and planning from California State University, Chico.
He spent a lot of time studying natural resource management, primary focusing on landscape ecology, agricultural systems and fire ecology the last four years. He began working on March 5.
“(He) has already hit the ground running to support our local farmers and ranchers,” it was stated in the press release.
According to the press release, Geiser’s passion for landscape stewardship and sustainable food systems has focused his energy on working to further the sustainability of farmlands and rangelands.
“I am excited to be part of the Glenn County RCD team,” Geiser said in the press release. “(I am) especially looking forward to working with producers in an effort to improve the health of our soils and the economic vitality of our region.”
In Geiser’s free time, he likes to participate in civic affairs, fish, hunt, grow food and spend time on his family’s ranch in Orland, according to the press release. His civic engagement has been centered around advocating for responsible management of the land because Geiser understands the importance of conserving resources for generations to come.
Geiser’s primary role at RCD will be assisting farmers and ranchers in applying for grants through the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Healthy Soils Incentive and Demonstration programs.
These grants provide financial incentives to California farmers and ranchers to implement conservation management practices that improve soil health through carbon sequestration and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
“In collaboration with the UC Cooperative Extension – Glenn County, both Geiser and Dana Brady (of the UC Cooperative Extension) are here to help as many interested farmers/ranchers as possible,” It was stated in the press release. “We are lucky to have two technical assistant providers in the area to help Glenn County and surrounding county producers.”
The 2020 CDFA Healthy Soils Program has many new improvements over the past year’s programs, including an easier application process, funding for new practices on previously funded APNs and extended technical assistance through the project team.
Some of the practices that can be funded include mulching, compost, cover crops, reduced tillage, rang, riparian, herbaceous and woody plantings, windbreaks, filter strips, whole orchard recycling and more.
Geiser can provide one-on-one consultations for this funding opportunity as applications are currently open and being reviewed on a rolling basis until June 26.
It’s encouraged that people apply sooner rather than later because when money is 100 percent awarded, the grant opportunity will close.
Some of the items Geiser can assist with include ensuring appropriate required information and documents are submitted, completing the online application, mapping tool, etc. as well as provide assistance to successful grant award winners over the life of the project.
In addition to the CDFA Healthy Soils Program, Geiser will be leading an effort to write the first carbon farm plan in the area with an individual farmer or rancher.
The RCD will release an application process for those interested in working with Geiser.
Those interested can contact the RCD to receive an application.
Funded by the Patagonia grant, the Carb Farm Plan will be an in-depth conservation plan that incorporates practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon on the working landscape.
One complete, the plan can lay the framework for obtaining implementation funding through various grant opportunities or simply create an in-depth plan for one’s operation.
To learn about the Glenn County RCD, call 934-4601 ext. 5 or visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.
Kandi Manhart, execurive officer, can be reached at kandi@glenncountyrcd.org.
Geiser can be reached at jared@glenncountyrcd.org.