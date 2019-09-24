Rocks painted with bright colors, sayings, flowers and animals – such as cats – are being hidden around Glenn County in an effort to bring the community together.
Karen Ellan is a main administrator for a Facebook group that is dedicated to the hiding and seeking of these colorful rocks – and she often paints rocks and hides them for anyone to find.
“I used to paint rocks just for stress relief and fun and I would leave them lying around in different places,” Ellan said. “Then I decided I wanted to get more people involved so I started hanging out in this group.”
Marlena Sparkman, of Willows, started the Facebook group, #GlennCountyRocks #WillowsRocks #OrlandRocks, in 2017.
She originally heard about the idea when she found out her cousin was participating in something similar in another county. Then Sparkman and her husband were staying at a timeshare and ended up finding what appeared to be a tie-dye rock – which ended up being a small Styrofoam football – and then decided to start the group in Glenn County.
“It creates goodwill,” Sparkman said. “It lets people have a reason to come together and just do something fun.”
Ellan said anyone can paint a rock and hide it.
“When they find a painted rock, it makes their day, it kind of makes them smile,” she said. “... One time I was having a really bad week and I found a rock outside this dental office … that said “strength” on it and it was just the perfect timing when I needed it.”
Ellan said she thought she would hang onto it for a little while and then hide it for someone else but has since painted a new rock reading ‘strength’ that she hid and carries the original in her car.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to let it go so I went home and I made one and put it out and I hope whoever found it will feel the same thing,” she said. “... I know it’s just a rock, but I don’t know, sometimes you just need the little words to make your day and to make you know that someone cares.”
How to get involved
Ellan said anyone can paint and hide the rocks or go searching for them through the Facebook group – some people who hide rocks post clues on the Facebook page, others hide them for people to randomly find.
“It has no age limit,” she said. “Any little kid, they can paint it. They can even use little markers or Sharpies, you don’t have to just use paints.”
Ellan said she uses acrylic paints and then sprays a clear coat on the rocks so the painted design lasts.
“You can paint anything on them,” she said. “You can paint them solid colors, you can write anything you want. There’s no limit to what you can do with it, it’s just really fun.”
Ellan said when designing her rocks, she thinks of what will make someone happy – and she also loves cats.
“I’m not a real good artist so I just do what I think I can,” she said. “But just mostly cats and being fun or what I think would make someone happy.”
Once a rock is found, people can either keep it or hide it.
Sparkman recommends people keep and enjoy the rocks for a couple of days before rehiding them somewhere in the community for others to find.
Ellan said she writes on the back of each rock “#GlennCountyRocks. Post on Facebook then keep or hide.”
For more information, visit the #GlennCountyRocks #WillowsRocks #OrlandRocks Facebook group.