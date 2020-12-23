Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health conducted a clinic Tuesday to provide the first 50 doses of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers, according to a press release.
Among those vaccinated were hospital staff from Glenn Medical Center and skilled-nursing staff from Willows Post Acute.
Mercy Medical Center is serving as the distribution and storage site for Glenn County’s Pfizer vaccine, according to the press release. Glenn County has been allocated 255 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the initial shipments of vaccine. The initial vaccine is specifically for people working in healthcare settings.
“This vaccine offers relief for the healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines and our most vulnerable residents,” said Leigh McDaniel, chairperson of the Glenn County Board of Supervisors.
Because the supply of the vaccine will be limited at first, people are advised to continue to do things to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the press release.
“This means still wearing a face mask, staying at least six feet away from others, washing your hands a lot, stay home if you are sick and avoid large gatherings,” it was stated in the press release.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines.
For local information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/covid19.
OptumServe testing site
The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days, according to the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency.
The site is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 – whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday (except for Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s, Jan. 1, days) from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
Appointments are highly recommended – if someone doesn’t have an appointment, they will be asked to register online while waiting, but it’s not guaranteed that they will be able to get an appointment the same day.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
On Tuesday, updated COVID-19 case data was not available.
According to the most recent data (which was made available on Friday), Glenn County has had a total of 1,273 positive cases, 12 deaths and a total of 1,140 people have recovered since March.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.