Both Orland and Willows school districts will begin the year utilizing distance learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that schools within counties on the state’s watch list can’t open for in-person instruction until the county has been off the list for at least 14 days – Glenn County remains on the monitoring list.
Here’s what Orland and Willows have planned:
Orland Unified
School District
According to a press release, Orland Unified School District students will start school on Aug. 31 this year – which is slightly delayed – and will begin the year utilizing distance learning.
“While students will start with distance learning, the intent is to return to normal, in-person instruction as quickly as possible,” it was stated in the press release. “... The decision to delay opening focused on the idea that maximizing in-person instruction is the best way to help students recover from any learning loss and also get them back on track after the pandemic passes.”
The delay also provides additional time for teachers to prepare virtual lessons.
The district is providing additional training for staff to refresh their distance learning skills and the district’s website will soon have a parent distance learning resource page to help parents transition to distance learning – parents will have multiple opportunities to attend virtual and in-person trainings to help them understand the technology, processes, schedule and student expectations.
Distance learning will also look significantly different this fall compared to the spring.
Students are now subject to state-mandatory attendance laws – they must actively participate in class, grades and homework will count and credits will be recorded.
The district will supply students with a Chromebook and other technology to ensure students have access.
There will also be activities specific to helping students cope with the stress and anxiety they may be experiencing during the pandemic.
Classes will also take place on a consistent schedule – all live lessons will be recorded in case a family is unable to arrange for the student to be present during the session.
Communication with parents will be through the district’s student information system or Google Classroom – not a variety of apps or programs.
Teachers will also have set office hours and homework help will be offered virtually.
According to the press release, more information – specific to each school and student – will be released to parents soon.
The Orland Unified School District website will also have updates.
Willows Unified School District
Willows Unified School District will also have a delayed start – with the school year beginning on Sept. 1 – utilizing distance learning, according to the district’s website.
The delay will allow the district to prepare for distance learning and increase the chances of providing in-person instruction sometime this year – the district plans to use August to identify the technology and internet needs of students to have everyone ready for distance learning when school starts.
“It is our goal to return to in-person classes as soon as possible,” it was stated on the website.
The district is also working to develop options for students and families who may not wish to return to full-time, in-person instruction when the time comes.
Additionally, they are planning for a blended model which includes options for both in-person and distance learning.
“We will continue to keep our stakeholders informed in a timely manner as new information becomes available,” it was stated on the website. “It will take a community effort and we are confident we will do our best to provide a high-quality education through these very challenging times.”