The 2021-2029 Glenn County Housing Element Update Public Review Draft is now available and a public workshop is scheduled in January to gather input from the community.
“The Housing Element is a required element of the County’s General Plan and serves as a blueprint for meeting the housing needs of our residents, at all economic levels, and addressing special housing needs,” read a release issued by the planning department.
According to the release, the Housing Element focuses on the unincorporated area of the county and includes population, household, and housing profile that addresses our unique characteristics; inventory of sites suitable to accommodate the County’s housing needs allocation; assessment of financial and programmatic resources for housing; analysis of fair housing issues; analysis of constraints, both governmental and non-governmental, to housing production; and goals, policies, and actions to address our current and projected housing needs.
Hard copies for public review are available at the Planning and Community Development Services Agency office, the Board of Supervisors office and all County libraries, according to officials.
The draft is also available online at http://glenncounty.generalplan.org.
The Glenn County Planning Commission will host a workshop to gather public input on Jan. 19, 2022 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m.
Public comments can also be submitted in writing to Mardy Thomas, Glenn County Planning and Community Development Service, 225 N. Tehama Street, Willows, CA 95988 or by email to mthomas@countyofglenn.net.
Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 28, 2022.
After the draft housing element review period, an adoption hearing is scheduled for some time in February.
For more information, contact Thomas at 934-6540 or email mthomas@countyofglenn.net.