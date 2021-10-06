Agriculture remained Glenn County’s leading industry in 2020, with the gross production of agricultural commodities totalling $7.4 million, according to the most recent crop report released by the agricultural commissioner.
“This represents a 7.73 percent decrease from the gross agricultural production value of $806,668,000 reported in 2019,” said Marcie Skelton, Glenn County agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures.
Almonds were the top commodity in Glenn County once again last year. While the crop’s value totaled $2.1 million, this total was a 7.28 percent decrease from 2019 due to a decrease in value per ton, according to Skelton.
In 2020, there were a total of 61,244 bearing acres of almonds within the county, with a yield of 1.06 per acre, but despite an increase in acreage from 2019 the price per unit fell from $4,748 in 2019 to $3,242 in 2020.
“Rice moved back into the number two position with a value of $134,866,000 as walnuts moved into the third position with a value of $104,013,000, a 27.5 percent drop in value due to a significant decrease of value per ton,” said Skelton. “The combination of almonds, rice, and walnuts represent 60.4 percent of the total commodity value for 2020.”
Walnut prices showed a 50.8 percent decrease in value from 2019, dropping from $2,046 in 2019 to $1,007 in 2020. There were 39,727 acres of bearing walnuts last year, with a yield of 2.60 per acre, up from the 34,371 bearing acres reported in 2019.
Seed prices also showed a steep decline in value, decreasing 43.8 percent from 2019.
Livestock and poultry products, however, showed big gains in 2020, with a 66.3 percent increase in value from 2019. The total value of livestock and poultry products in 2020 totaled $3.3 million, according to the report.
Apiary products also grew in value from 2019 as well, with $3.5 million reported in the 2020 crop report – an increase of just under a million dollars from the year prior.