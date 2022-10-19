Agriculture remained the leading industry in Glenn County last year, with the gross value of agricultural production in 2021 coming in at $808,720,000, a 8.65 % increase from the gross agricultural production value reported the previous year, according to the most recent crop report released by the agricultural commissioner.
Glenn County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures Marcie Skelton said almonds were the top commodity in Glenn County in 2021 once again.
“Almonds boast a value of $229,757,000, which is up 9.16 % from 2020 due to an increase in value per ton,” said Skelton. “Rice remains in the number two position with a value of $155,280,000, showing an increase in acreage, yield, and price per unit.”
According to Skelton, rice acreage decreased by 15.6% last year, while price per ton increased 26.1% from 2020 reported totals.
Walnuts remain the third highest grossing commodity, said Skelton, with a value of $112,628,000, an 8.28% increase from 2020. Walnut prices also showed a 39.2% increase in value from 2020, according to Skelton.
“The combination of almonds, rice and walnuts represent 61.5% of the total commodity value for 2020,” said Skelton.
Rounding out the top five commodities in Glenn County in 2021 were dairy products, with a total value of $68,928,000, and apiary products, with a total value of $43,611,000.
According to the 2021 crop report, the Glenn County Department of Agriculture issued 3,730 USDA Phytosanitary Certificates for products exported to other countries. Products exported from Glenn County last year included shelled and in shell nuts, both almonds and walnuts, as well as rice, animal feed and various seeds for propagation.