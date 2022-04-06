Glenn County Senior Nutrition announced last week that congregate dining has returned in both Orland and Willows, effective Monday.
The Senior Nutrition Program serves meals Monday through Friday from 12-1 p.m. and a donation of $3 is suggested.
“This program has a rich history of serving the seniors of Glenn County and does not intend on stopping,” read a release issued by Glenn County Senior Nutrition.
According to organizers, their primary concern is making sure senior citizens have access to a hot, nutritious and delicious meal regardless of their situation.
Those that would like to join the congregate dining are asked to RSVP by calling 530-865-1136.
Meals are served at Glenn County Senior Nutrition, 556 E Sycamore St., Willows, and the Orland Senior Center, 19 Walker St., Orland.
With the reopening, organizers are also looking for people of all ages who are interested in volunteering to support their community and their elders.
Meals are also delivered Monday through Friday in Orland, Willows, Hamilton City and the communities surrounding State Route 45 within Glenn County.
For more information or to volunteer, call 530-865-1136 or visit https://tinyurl.com/mr328vw3.