Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren was involved in a vehicle accident in Butte County on Sunday while off duty and is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, Chico office and any inquiries regarding the accident should be made to their office.
Per department policy, Undersheriff Jason Dahl has assumed the role of Acting Sheriff until the time Sheriff Warren returns to the office.