A 28-year-old man died at the hospital after a shooting incident in Willows, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway on North Humboldt Street near the Cedar Hills Apartment Complex – the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Citizens in the area reported hearing a single gunshot and seeing two people running from the area toward the apartment complex, according to the press release.
Glenn County Sheriff's deputies and EMS arrived and provided medical aid for the gunshot victim, who was transported by ambulance to Glenn Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.
According to the press release, the decedent was identified as Daves Fernandez, 28, whose last known address was listed as transient out of Corning.
Deputies determined the death to be suspicious and turned the investigation over to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Investigative Task Force.
According to the press release, the investigation is still in its early stages and a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.
While deputies were investigating the shooting incident, a 17-year-old male who lives in the area where the shooting occurred was admitted to Glenn Medical Center with a stab wound.
The sheriff's office is investigating to see if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information regarding the circumstances surrounding these investigations are encouraged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Investigative Task Force at 934-6431 or 911 in cases of an emergency.