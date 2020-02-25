The Glenn County STEM Expo is more than a traditional science fair.
The annual expo is coming up and local students will be showcasing projects they have worked on that are tied to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
According to a press release, students in grades kindergarten through 12th may enter a project into eight categories ranging from traditional scientific inquiry projects to Rube Goldberg machines, inventions, science-fiction writing and more
Darren Massa, STEM coordinator for the Glenn County Office of Education said this event goes beyond a traditional science fair that would typically include just scientific inquiry projects around life and physical sciences.
While those types of projects can also be at the expo, this event offers students a number of different ways for students to participate.
“It’s really all about being more inclusive and accessible for kids,” Massa said. “We’re not going to just accept the best science projects as determined by the schools, we really want all kids to participate.”
He said one of his goals is to get students interested in STEM fields.
“We’re in desperate need of great people in STEM fields, ranging from medicine to climate science, you name it,” Massa said. “I just want to remove all barriers for kids thinking science isn’t for them.”
Students will be competing for first, second, third and participation ribbons as well as awards provided by donors – which include local museums such as the Gateway Science Museum and Turtle Bay Exploration Park. Additional donors include other Northern California museums such as the Lawrence Hall of Science, Exploratorium, and the Aerospace Museum of California.
Projects will be evaluated by judges from throughout the county and region who are experts in STEM fields. Students in certain categories will also be commenting for six slots at the California Science and Engineering Fair, which is at the California Science Center in Los Angeles in April.
Project setup will be on March 10 and judging will be on March 11 – students can submit projects as an individual, group or whole class.
The STEM Expo culminates into an evening event on Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Flaherty Hall at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.
The event is open to the public and will feature all student projects as well as hands-on exhibitions from several local organizations and schools.
Massa said, for example, they’re planning on having someone from Butte College is planning to bring drones that kids can fly around an obstacle course; the Orland Free Library has virtual reality equipment and 3-D printers; and more.
Awards and raffle prizes will be given out throughout the night.
“It’s about showing that STEM is a very diverse group of fields and also accessibility and giving kids lots and lots of ways to enter the science fair if they don’t want to do a traditional science inquiry project,” Massa said. “... We appreciate our local support for this event, both from our STEM community and the county office itself and from our kids and their teachers.”
For more information, visit www.glennstemexpo.org.