Glenn County student Madalyn Nissen was recently honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
“We are fortunate to have many students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture who are actively engaged and impacting others,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience and celebrate the contributions they have made to our college and departments. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their investment in these students and their development.”
Nissen is an agricultural education student from Willows, California. They received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship and the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship.
The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience. With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu.