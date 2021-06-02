The Glenn County administrative officer last week announced the termination of a local emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the county’s administrative officer proclaimed the existence of a local emergency due to the pandemic on March 16, 2020.
“Since that time the employees of Glenn County, have worked diligently to implement guidelines from the California Department of Public Health aimed at protecting the people of Glenn County from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” it was stated in the press release.
The county and its residents have participated in stay-at-home orders, testing and the opening and closing of the local economy.
As of last week, 43.3 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.
The Glenn County Emergency Operations Center for the COVID-19 pandemic was demobilized on April 8 and the Glenn County Public Health Department is leading the local pandemic response, according to the press release.
“The focus of the current response is vaccinating residents to protect the public,” according to the press release. “This shift in the local level of response reflects the improvement in case count locally and the success keeping infections, hospitalizations, and death rates low.”
California has announced that effective June 15, all sectors listed in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework may return to usual operations with limited exceptions for “mega events.”
“This does not mean that the threat of the virus and virus variants are not still present.” it was stated in the press release. “What is believed is that the ability to manage the care for those infected will not risk the stability of the local health system. Given this more recent information, the Glenn County Administrative Officer is proclaiming an end to the local emergency.”