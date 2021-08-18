The Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency will be hosting two workshops to gather public input about housing needs within Glenn County.
“The Housing Element is a required element of the County’s General Plan and serves as a blueprint for meeting the housing needs of our residents, at all economic levels, and addressing special housing needs,” read a release issued by the planning department.
According to the release, the Housing Element focuses on the unincorporated area of the county and includes population, household, and housing profile that addresses our unique
Characteristics; inventory of sites suitable to accommodate the County’s housing
needs allocation; assessment of financial and programmatic resources for housing; analysis of fair housing issues; analysis of constraints, both governmental and non-governmental,
to housing production; and goals, policies, and actions to address our current and projected housing needs.
The first meeting will be held today (Wednesday) at Glenn County Planning Department conference center, 225 N. Tehama Street, Willows, starting at 4:45 p.m.
The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the conference center at Glenn Success Square, 131 E. Walker Street, Orland, starting at 5 p.m.
“We want to hear from Glenn County residents, businesses, and employees to make sure the Housing Element addresses issues of concern and provides a vision for the future that meets the community’s desires,” read the release.
Those interested can also the an online survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Glenn6thHE or schedule an appointment at the Planning and Community Development Services Department, 225 N. Tehama Street, Willows to pick up a printed survey.
The survey will be open through Sept. 30.
For more information, contact Mardy Thomas, Glenn County planning manager, at 934-6540 or email mthomas@countyofglenn.net.