Glenn County Public Health has teamed up with Northern Valley Indian Health and Tri Counties Community Action Partnership (TCCAP) to host two community COVID-29 vaccine clinics this month.
“These free clinics will offer all COVID-19 vaccine types to all eligible individuals, including first dose, second dose, boosters and vaccines for ages 5-11, pending approval from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by clinic dates,” read a release issued by the Public Health Department.
The first clinic is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the Whitsett Cook building at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, from 10 a.m. Until 5:45 p.m.
The second clinic will take place at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 West Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m.
According to the release, appointments will be required for these clinics in order to maintain social distancing and staffing capacity. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call the TCCAP hotline at 1-855-268-2227 and residents may also call the hotline for transportation to the clinic.
A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted only between the hours of 3-4:30 p.m.
All attendees will also be required to wear masks to enter the clinic.
“Glenn County Public Health strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get fully vaccinated,” read the release. “These clinics are voluntary and do not mandate anyone to get vaccinated.”
As of Monday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 within Glenn County, with 32 residents in self-isolation and seven people in the hospital. There have been 46 virus-related deaths reported to date.
Glenn County health officials reported this week that 57.1 percent of the eligible population within the county have been fully vaccinated at this time, while 5.7 percent of this population are partially vaccinated and 37.2 percent remain unvaccinated.
For more information about the vaccination clinics or to schedule an appointment and transportation, call 1-855-268-2227.