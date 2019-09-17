The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a test of the CodeRED and Nixle mass notification systems on Sept. 25, according to a press release.
The alerts will be sent out to everyone who has registered their contact information in CodeRED Glenn County and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Nixle alerts, as well as all traditional landline phones within Glenn County.
The alert may be received in all registered forms including voice phone call, text, email and through the CodeRED app.
This is only a drill to test the functionality of the system and not an actual emergency. This drill is conducted annually in September as part of National Preparedness Month.
“CodeRED and Nixle are critical to our ability to notify residents in an emergency,” said Amy Travis, deputy director of emergency services, in the press release. “CodeRED is our primary mode for emergency notifications as it is flexible and allows us to tailor the alert to the situation. It allows us to target and deliver the alert to a geographic area, such as the area of an evacuation order or notify everyone registered within the county.”
Travis said that Nixle provides a broad form of contact through text and email and is often used for general community-level alerts – but is used as a secondary mode for broad-based emergency notifications.
Glenn County residents and businesses are encouraged to register their contact information in CodeRED Glenn County to ensure they receive emergency alerts. Unlisted numbers, VoIP and cellular phones must be self-registered. Both CodeRED and Nixle alerts can also be received in Spanish by selecting the option when enrolling.
How to register for Glenn County alerts
- Register through www.countyofglenn.net/OES and click “CodeRED Emergency Notification Enrollment” or “Nixle Community Alerts” links.
- Text GlennCodeRED to 99411 to sign up for CodeRED.
- Text your zip code to 888777 to sign up for Nixle alerts.
- Download the CodeRED mobile app through the App Store or Google Play store.
For more information, contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services at 934-6441, visit www.countyofglenn.net/OES, visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or follow @GlennCountyOES on Twitter.