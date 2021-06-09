The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a test of the CodeRED and Nixle mass notification systems on Thursday morning.
According to a press release, the alerts will be sent to everyone who has registered their contact information in CodeRED Glenn County and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Nixle alerts as well as all traditional landline phones within Glenn County.
The alert may be received in all registered forms including voice phone call, text, email and through the CodeRED app.
This is a drill to test the functionality of the system and is not an emergency.
“CodeRED and Nixle are critical to our ability to notify residents in an emergency. CodeRED is our primary mode for emergency notifications. It allows us to target and deliver the alert to a specific geographic area such as the area of an evacuation order, or to notify everyone registered within the county. Nixle provides a broad form of contact through text and email. It is often used for general community level alerts but it is also used as a secondary mode for broad based emergency notifications,” said Amy Travis, deputy director of emergency services. “Residents are strongly encouraged to register for both CodeRED and Nixle.”
There are three ways to register for Glenn County alerts:
–Register through www.countyofglenn.net/oes and click CodeRED emergency notification enrollment or Nixle community alerts link.
–Text GlennCodeRED to 99411 (CodeRED) or one’s zip code to 888777 (Nixle).
–Download the CodeRED mobile app to one’s phone through the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
“Glenn County residents and businesses are encouraged to register their contact information in CodeRED Glenn County to ensure you receive emergency alerts,” according to the press release.
“Unlisted numbers, VoIP, and cellular phones must be self-registered. Both CodeRED and Nixle alerts can also be received in Spanish by selecting this option when enrolling.”