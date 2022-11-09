The California Water Service (Cal Water) announced that for the fifth month in a row, customers reduced their water use in September, including those in Willows.
As the region and state dealt with a “record-breaking heat wave that began the month,” Willows water customers were able to reduce usage by 18.1%, according to Cal Water. In fact, the city was one of seven Cal Water districts that surpassed the 15% mark of water use reductions.
Across all of Cal Water’s users, water use was reduced by 10.6% when compared to September 2020. Cal Water serves about 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California, officials said.
“We are encouraged by our customers’ continued conservation progress in September, even as temperatures spiked across the state,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water, said in a statement.
The seven Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions include:
– Antelope Valley, saving 24.4%
– Los Altos, saving 26.1%
– Marysville, saving 20.7%
– Oroville, saving 18.8%
– Palos Verdes, saving 25.0%
– Westlake, saving 36.6%
– Willows, saving 18.1%
“Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, in July by 12.4%, and in August by 12.3%,” officials said.
Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts can be viewed at drought.calwater.com/reductions.
“Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com,” officials said.
To assist with indoor savings as cooler weather approaches, Cal Water increased the following rebates for EPA WaterSense-labeled products:
– Residential high-efficiency toilets, now up to $150
– Residential high-efficiency clothes washers, now up to $600
– Commercial high-efficiency toilets, now up to $400
– Commercial high-efficiency urinals, now up to $400