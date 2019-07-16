The Glenn County unemployment rate improved for at least the second month in a row, according to the latest numbers from the Employment Development Department.
The May unemployment rate was reported as 5.6 percent compared to 6.7 percent in April.
However, despite the improvement, the rate lags behind the state’s unemployment rate of 3.5 percent and the national rate of 3.4 percent.
According to the EDD, there was an increase of 60 available jobs in Glenn County in May.
Industries that saw growth include trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (30 jobs).
Despite the growth, one industry that saw a decline was professional and business services (20 jobs).
Glenn County was ranked 42nd in the state.
Colusa County had the second worst unemployment rate in the state at 10.4 percent – Imperial County was the only county with a worse rate at 16.4 percent.