Glenn County’s unemployment rate worsened in June compared to May, according to the latest numbers from the Employment Development Department.
The rate was reported at 6.4 percent for June while May’s was 5.7 percent.
Glenn County was ranked 47 out of all California counties – Imperial County had the highest unemployment rate of 18.6 percent while the lowest was San Mateo with 2.2 percent. The state average was 4.1 percent.
Glenn County saw a decrease in available jobs by 20, according to the EDD.
Despite the loss in jobs, some industries saw growth, including manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).
Other industries saw a loss of jobs, such as farming (60 jobs) and government (10 jobs).