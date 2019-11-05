The walnut buying period is set to begin this week.
According to a press release, Glenn County Agricultural Commissioner Marcie Skelton announced last week that the walnut buying period will begin on Nov. 8 pursuant to the county’s walnut theft ordinance.
After consultation with a committee of walnut growers, the walnut buying period is declared at the end of harvest. Once the buying period is determined and announced, nonprocessing walnut buying operations within boundaries of Glenn County can legally purchase and receive shipments of walnuts that have not been dried or processed.
Walnuts are the third highest valued commodity in Glenn County, increasing its harvested acreage by 4.3 percent from last year. According to the 2018 Glenn County Crop and Livestock Report, there were 32,390 bearing acres in Glenn County with a market value of $78,187,000.
In addition to establishing the buying period, the ordinance also establishes requirements regarding the transportation and identification of walnut crops. A proof of ownership certificate or alternative form, shall be kept with the walnuts while in transport and until sold. The buyer shall retain the proof of ownership certificate or alternative form for a period of 2 years from the date of sale, as well as resale information.
For more information, contact the Glenn County Department of Agriculture at 934-6501 or reference Glenn County Ordinance 1243 (07.31.020(10)) found online at the county of Glenn website, county code directory.