After serving as the Fiscal and Administrative Services manager for the court since December 2021, Diana Baca has been selected to serve as the next court executive officer for the Glenn County Superior Court effective Aug. 1.
“Ms. Baca brings a wealth of fiscal and managerial experience to her new role as CEO for the
Glenn County Superior Court,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Superior Court. “She is looking forward to working collaboratively with the court and its justice partners to continue advancing the fair and equitable administration of justice.”
According to the release, Baca is responsible for building and managing the court’s annual budget, managing the fiscal department staff, developing court policies and procedures, and other administrative and operational tasks.
Prior to joining the Glenn County Superior Court, Baca served Glenn County schools for 15 years.
“As the Chief Business Official and Director of Human Resources for Princeton Joint Unified School District, Ms. Baca created and managed an annual budget of approximately 3 million dollars and was responsible for human resources,” read the release. “Prior to working for Princeton Unified, Ms. Baca served as the Senior Fiscal Officer for the Glenn County Office of Education, Student Services Department where she was responsible for a budget of 7-8 million dollars.”