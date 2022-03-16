Glenn Medical Center (GMC) announced last week that it has made a commitment to contribute financially to local student sports teams, local activities, volunteer opportunities and clubs through a partnership with the Willows Rotary Club and the Willows Chamber of Commerce.
“These activities will provide an opportunity for GMC staff to meet people in a non-medical way that allows the citizens of Glenn County to know the staff on a personal level and see their commitment and dedication to their patients,” read a release issued by GMC.
The Employment Development Department on the state of California website lists GMC as one of the top 25 employers within Glenn County, and as such, the facility said it would like to give back to the community.
“As an appreciation for the community and their employees, GMC will sponsor a Willows Little League team and Orland Youth Football and Cheer (OYF) team,” according to the release. “GMC hopes to promote teamwork, sportsmanship, physical/mental development through healthy, organized competition for local youth and set an example of giving back to your community.”
Klacey Worthington, GMC nurse and longtime Willows resident, said the facility was the premier sponsor of Old 99 Day in August with a substantial donation to the event.
They have and will continue to have booths at various community events, said Worthington, such as the annual Lamb Derby and the Glenn County Fourth of July activities in Willows. Planning for these annual events and activities has already begun for 2022.
For more information, contact Marlena Sparkman, director of community engagement and events, at 530-456-6793 or email marlena@glennmedcenter.org.