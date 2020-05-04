Glenn County continues to have five positive test results for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon with one being active and four recovered, according to Glenn County Public Health
There have been 118 negative tests for a total of 123 tests administered.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced some modifications to the order – such as listing a number of outdoor activities people can participate in while maintaining physical distance and gathering only with members of one’s household.
On Monday, Newsom announced that some retail stores across the state could reopen with modifications as early as Friday.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said Public Health was expecting guidelines Monday afternoon.
It’s still asked that people maintain social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people.
In addition, the state has added new testing sites throughout California – including in Butte and Tehama counties. Medina said these sites are also open to Glenn County residents.
One site is located at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S Jackson St., and another is at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.
Medina said priority will be given to first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers – such as grocery store employees.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 1-888-634-1123.
For more information, visit the state website at www.covid19.ca.gov, the local webpage, www.countyofglenn.net/covid19, call public health at 934-6588, Butte-Glenn 2-1-1 or access the Glenn County Health & Human Services Agency or Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.