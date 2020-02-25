The annual Glenn County 4-H Fundraising Dinner is set to take place on March 7.
This year’s dinner will include pork loin, salad, roll and a drink. There will also be a bake sale, children’s carnival and silent auction.
The dinner will be on Saturday, March 7, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
The cost is $10 per dinner. Tickets can be purchased from 4-H members, at the door or by calling the UC Cooperative Extension office at 865-1107.
All proceeds from the dinner will benefit educational programs, awards and trainings in the Glenn County 4-H program.