This week, a new tiered framework for the reopening of businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect and Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties has so far been assigned the purple tier – which is the most restrictive.
According to a Facebook post from Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County’s public health officer, hair salons and barber shops were allowed to reopen indoor operations with modifications on Monday.
A county’s case rate and test positivity rate determine what tier it’s in and data is reviewed weekly – tiers are updated on Tuesdays with the first update scheduled for Sept. 8, according to the post.
According to the post from Garrison, counties are required to remain in their tier for three weeks before moving into the next less restrictive tier.
However, Laura Medina, with Glenn County Public Health, said that because Glenn County is one of the few counties that was off of the state’s monitoring list when the new system was implemented, the county could be moved into the red tier as early as Sept. 8 if criteria continues to be met.
Within the red tier, places of worship will be allowed to meet indoors; gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to open for indoor operations; and restaurants will be allowed to host indoor dining, all with modifications in place.
Medina said, however, the county has seen an uptick in cases recently so they’re not certain that they will be able to maintain the necessary criteria.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Glenn County has 30 active COVID-19 cases. One person is hospitalized and 29 are self-isolating.
A total of 463 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 since March and 430 have recovered – a total of three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported locally.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.