Due to excessive recent rains, a breach occurred on Hambright Creek’s natural bank west of Orland in the area of County Road C on March 14, widening quickly to approximately 100 feet and allowing water to flow out of the channel across property, roads, and into an irrigation canal.
While the canal filled quickly and assisted in diverting excess water from the creek breach, flooding occurred in the area of County Road DD, E, and FF west of Orland.
That same day Amy Travis, Glenn County deputy director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES), proclaimed a local emergency to facilitate and obtain resources to respond to the impacts from the storms.
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Orland Fire, Hamilton City Fire, and Willows Fire responded to monitor the area, conduct structure and property protection, and assess the need for evacuations.
Glenn County OES issued an advisory alert to residents in the threatened area via its CodeRED alert system.
“Fortunately, the rain slowed and the water receded that evening, alleviating the threat of significant flooding,” Travis reported.
As requested by the sheriff’s office, a Flood Fight Specialist from the State Department of Water Resources responded March 15 to assess the threat of flooding and identify possible emergency mitigation measures.
In addition, that same day, representatives from Glenn County Sheriff OES, Public Works, Board of Supervisors, Pacific, Gas, and Electric, property owners, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Watershed Program met and assessed the breach.
It was determined that a temporary fix to the breach be conducted prior to the next storm. Glenn County Sheriff OES requested flood fight resources from the State Department of Water Resources and Cal-OES to include sandbags and muscle wall, which is a temporary plastic wall that is assembled to fill the gap in the creek bank.
Glenn County Sheriff OES coordinated with Orland Fire to organize a team for the project, which included 20 fire fighters from Willows, Glenn-Codora, Elk Creek, and Hamilton City fire departments working on the project to harden the creek bank, under the supervision of the state flood fight specialist.
Glenn County OES reported the temporary wall will keep the flow of water within the creek channel for the remainder of the storm season.
In the meantime, Glenn County Public Works continues to work with the property owner on solutions for a permanent repair to the creek channel.
