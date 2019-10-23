The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is investigating a homicide after a Hamilton City man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Second Street and Sierra Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Glenn County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location of a reported vehicle collision in Hamilton City. A maroon Acura had ended up in the driveway of a home on the northwest corner of 2nd Street and Sierra Avenue.
Alonso Valdovinos, 19, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and had suffered several gunshot wounds. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots just before the collision. Valdovinos was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services exhausted life saving measures, the release said.
No suspect had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, but authorities believe there may have been another vehicle in the area when the incident occurred and the sheriff's office is seeking help from the public in the investigation. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.