The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last week that an additional $22 million is available to the Hamilton City Flood Damage Reduction and Ecosystem Restoration Project, according to a press release.
The funding is available in the current fiscal year to support continued levee construction and habitat restoration, according to the press release. The funding infustion will fully fund the remaining work on the project.
Reclamation District 2140, the nonfederal sponsor for the project, attributes the successful effort to obtain this final funding to a strong, multi-agency project delivery approach. Several governmental and nongovernmental organizations, including the Corps, the California Department of Water Resources, and the Nature Conservancy continue to work closely with the Reclamation District to deliver flood protection and ecosystem restoration to the community.
The Reclamation District also thanks Congressmen John Garamendi and Doug LaMalfa, and Senator Dianne Feinstein.
“Without the unwavering support and guidance over the years from both Congressmen and the Senator, the Project would not be on a path toward completion and would have halted several years ago,” said Lee Ann Grigsby-Puente, president of Reclamation District 2140.
In December 2020, the Corps completed a third phase of levee construction, which now totals 5.5 miles of the 6.8-mile levee, according to the press release.
Two additional major activities are required to complete the project – the remaining 1.3 miles of levee construction and an additional approximately 485 acres of restoration.
These will be completed over the next few construction seasons and will be followed by continued restoration establishment and monitoring into the future.
According to the press release, the project is he first in the nation that’s authorized for construction under the Corps’ guidelines to develop multipurpose projects that include both flood risk reduction and ecosystem restoration elements.
It consists of construction of 6.8 miles of setback levee to provide reliable flood protection for the community and agricultural areas by expanding the floodway; degradation of the existing inadequate “J” levee; and restoration of approximately 1,400 acres of riparian habitat in the expanded floodway along the Sacramento River.
Once construced, the levee will provide Hamilton City with protection against a 75-year flood event – an improvement over the level of protection afforded by the existing “J” levee.
Reclamation District 2140 is partnering with the Corps, DWR and the Nature Conservancy to deliver the project. The Corps provides planning, engineering, project management, ecosystem restoration and construction services for the project.
DWR is funding a majority of the local share of the project’s cost through a Flood Corridor Program Grant to the district.
The Nature Conservancy has donated some of the land and provided consultation for the project.
The Reclamation District will own, operate and maintain the levee once completed.