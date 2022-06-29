The California Office of Emergency Services Warning Center notified the Glenn County Environmental Health Department (GCEHD) of a spill that occurred in the parking lot of 457 N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows last week.
According to a release issued by the GCEHD, a five gallon container of 8 LB B Side Foam (Plastic Liquid) was crushed while in transit on June 19.
“The release was observed when the Reddaway trailer pulled into the rest area,” read the release. “The majority of the released material was contained to the bed of the trailer; however, a small drip was observed on the dirt ground from the trailer.”
According to the release, no waterways were impacted.
GCEHD officials said Hazmat 1 was contacted and conducted containment, cleanup and disposal procedures.
An Incident/Clean-Up report is being processed and will be submitted to the GCEHD upon completion, according to the release.