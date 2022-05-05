Glenn County residents with dry or intermittent wells can apply to get free water deliveries from North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF).
“NVCF is helping deliver both drinking water and nonpotable water to residents in partnership with Glenn County after receiving a grant from the state Department of Water Resources,” read a release issued by NVCF.
For drinking water, up to 60 gallons of water (12 five-gallon bottles) is delivered per month, according to the release, and for non potable uses, like laundry and showers, the program provides a 1,500-gallon tank that can be filled with up to two deliveries of 1,250 gallons each month.
NVCF officials said a total of 120 households have signed up for the program already and state assistance is capped at 200 homes.
Residents who would like to learn more about the program can call 530-230-4153 or send an email to drought@nvcf.org.
Glenn County residents who have problems with their water supply should also file a well incident report with the county. For more information or to complete a well incident report, visit https://www.countyofglenn.net/dept/sheriff/office-emergency-services/drought.