The Glenn County Resource Conservation District is currently accepting applications from high school students to participate in this year’s installment of their annual speak-off contest.
The contest, which has been hosted locally by the Glenn County RCD since 1987 and was originally created by the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, is open to all Glenn County students in ninth through twelfth grade.
This year’s speech topic is “What can Resource Conservation Districts do to help create a more inclusive dialogue about conservation work?” Interested students are asked to show off their talents by preparing a 3-5 minutes speech on the topic before reciting their speech to an audience.
“Speakers will first compete at the local level,” read a release issued by the Glenn County RCD. “The top speaker advances to the regional contest. Then the top regional speaker advances to the State contest. In addition to the possibility of advancing, Glenn County RCD offers a first-place prize of $100, second-place prize of $75, and third-place prize of $50.”
While the date, time and location of the local competition has not been set at this time, the winner will speak at the Sacramento Valley Region of RCD’s fall meeting. If selected at the regional level, the contestant, representing their school and county, will advance to the state competition during the CARCD annual meeting held Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.
“All high school students are encouraged to participate in this exciting RCD Connects with Kids challenge!” it was stated in the release.
Applications are due by Oct. 8.
For more information or to receive a speak-off contest application, call 934-4601 ext. 5, email info@glenncountyrcd.org or visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.