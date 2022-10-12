Two people sustained minor injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Barbara Everest, 74, of Orland was driving on County Road 99W just north of County Road 24 with a passenger – Joe Everest, 75, of Orland – when, for unknown reasons, an unidentified male driving a 2007 Pontiac G5 collided into the back of Everest’s vehicle, causing it to overturn.
“Following the collision, the Pontiac conducted a u-turn and fled the scene northbound on County Road 99W,” read the release.
Everest sustained minor injuries including a sore back and neck and contusions on her stomach. Her passenger also sustained minor injuries in the collision, including lacerations to his scalp and right arm. Both were transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
CHP officials said impairment is suspected to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Barone at 530-934-5424.