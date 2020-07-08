The California Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run collision, according to a press release.
At around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown person was driving their vehicle north on 99W just south of County Road 48 directly behind a pedestrian, identified as Benjamin Maisonet, 24, of Chico.
Maisonet was walking north in the northbound lane of 99W.
The unknown vehicle struck Maisonet and fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.
Maisonet was taken to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries.
The unknown driver has not been located and anyone with information is asked to contact the Willows CHP office at 934-5424.